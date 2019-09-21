ROCKLAND — A judge has issued an arrest warrant for a Belfast man who stole nearly $100,000 from his brothers in 2007 and has failed to make much of a dent in the restitution he was ordered to pay.

The arrest warrant was issued after 54-year-old Steven E. Williams failed to appear Sept. 16 for a hearing in the Knox County court to explain why he had not been making restitution payments.

Williams was convicted in December 2008 in Knox County of theft by misapplication of property.

The case centered on his actions while he was the personal representative for his late father’s estate. The will of Robert Williams, who died in May 2007, directed that his home on Beauchamp Point Road in Rockport be sold and divided up equally among four sons, including Steven Williams.

The home sold for $200,000, but Steven Williams failed to turn over any of the money to two other brothers named in the will. He did disburse $41,000 to a third brother.

Steven Williams told the Knox County Probate Court during a January 2009 hearing, according to an affidavit filed in the Knox County court by Sheriff’s Office, that he built a garage on his property in Lincolnville, and spent money on “bars, casinos, drug dealers.”

Steven Williams was sentenced in April 2009 to five years in prison with all but one year suspended. He was also placed on probation for three years and ordered to make restitution of $98,789.

In August 2019, the district attorney’s office filed a motion to enforce restitution, pointing out that Williams still owed $95,334. The Sept. 16 hearing was scheduled to have Williams explain why he has not made payments. The last payment was made in January 2017, according to the state.

After he failed to appear, District Court Deputy Chief Judge Susan Sparaco issued an arrest warrant for Williams and set bail at $500 cash. He had not been arrested as of Friday afternoon.

The district attorney’s office is asking that Williams be sentenced to an additional six months in jail for the failure to make payments.

