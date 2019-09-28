Grants totaling $335,479 have been awarded through the Belvedere Historic Preservation and Energy Efficiency Fund of the Maine Community Foundation, according to a news release from the foundation.

Local grantees include:

• Benton Falls Congregational Church UCC, to strip and repair the church roof, install a metal roof, and repair/replace as necessary the corner boards, cornice returns, and cornices for the preservation of the church, $20,000;

• Madison Public Library, to replace the metal roof;

• Monmouth Museum, to make the North Monmouth Library more energy efficient by fully insulating the structure, upgrading electrical wiring, and installing interior storm windows;

• Town of Alna, to restore the Village School, also known as the Puddledock School, building exterior and windows, including lead paint remediation and clapboard and sill replacement as necessary, to make the structure safe for family users, $10,500; and

• Waldo Theater Inc., to insulate and implement energy efficiency improvements for the historic Waldo Theater in Waldoboro, $20,000.

For a full list of grant recipients is available at mainecf.org.

The Belvedere Historic Preservation and Energy Efficiency Fund supports the preservation, restoration and retrofitting of historic buildings in Maine. An anonymous donor established the fund in 2007.

The next grant application deadline is June 1, 2020. The online application and guidelines are available on the website.

For more information, contact Senior Program Officer Maggie Drummond-Bahl at 761-2440 or [email protected].

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people.

