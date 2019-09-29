Cancer survivors Cindy Martin, left, and Deb Morin-Ouellette, both of Poland, catch up prior to the start of the Dempsey Challenge biking event in Lewiston on Sunday. Both Martin and Morin-Ouellette battled ovarian cancer together at the same time. Martin rode the Dempsey 25 mile bike ride while Morin-Ouellette rode the 50 mile event. Morin-Ouellette said she just decided to participate in Sunday’s ride the night before. “I just need to be back by 1:30 to go to work,” she said. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

LEWISTON — Patrick Dempsey may be faster when he’s racing his Porsche than when he’s pedaling a bike, but behind the stage at the starting line of the bike ride on the final day of the Dempsey Challenge Sunday morning, he said speed wasn’t his goal.

“I’ve trained a little bit. Will I be as fast at the pros this year? No. But we’ll have a good ride. For me, it’s about getting my family together and riding with old friends — rolling along this beautiful Maine countryside,” Dempsey said.

A Buckfield native, the actor, producer and race car driver said he was happy to be back in the L-A area, reconnecting with old friends, including Dennis Richardson of Turner.

In 2014, on the day of Dempsey’s mother’s funeral, Richardson was challenged by Dempsey to quit smoking and ride his bike at the Dempsey Challenge. Dempsey’s mother, Amanda, died of cancer, and her early battle with it was Dempsey’s inspiration for starting the Dempsey Center in 2008.

Sunday, Richardson rode alongside the Dempsey family. Dempsey said the friendly faces made him feel at home, and he noted the positive changes he’s seen in the Twin Cities over the years.

“This city has changed a lot in a positive way. I was just talking with the mayor about what we can do to keep bringing more jobs and industry to the revitalization of downtown here to get these wheels going.”

According to Dempsey, for all the support the Dempsey Center provides the community through free services to those with cancer and their families, the community keeps the Dempsey Center going.

“We’re thriving and surviving because of the communities’ support,” he said. And, Dempsey added, each year the Challenge and the Dempsey Center have grown.

After Dempsey and his family took off in the VIP group Sunday morning, waves of riders — 900 in total — started their respective courses through the surrounding countryside, with goals ranging from a few miles to 100 miles.

All the riders have a story. This year, Bianca Gonzalez’s mother was diagnosed with cancer. She turned to the Dempsey Center for help. She said it was an incredible resource.

“The Dempsey Center is one of the best organizations in the state of Maine that helps with the programs for families and the patients themselves, whether it’s therapy, donations, medical bills, everything. I went there personally when my mom was diagnosed,” said Gonzalez, of Gray.

Gonzalez said she participated in the bike ride last year to support the center’s mission. “This year is more personal; my mom was diagnosed with cancer. This one is for her,” she said.

Three miles into her goal of riding 25 miles Sunday, Jaime Mennealy got a flat. As she waited for a volunteer to fix her bike, she was in good spirits.

“I think it’s super inspirational; the ride’s beautiful. Obviously, I got a flat tire, but everyone out there is having a great time. The support from the community is awesome; they’re all great people on the road,” said Mennealy, who said she splits her time between Lewiston-Auburn and the West Coast L-A.

After they complete the course, participants in the ride are treated to lobster provided by the Lobster Trap. Live bands were scheduled to perform in Lewiston’s Simard-Payne park all day. Top Challenge fundraisers will be celebrated at 2 p.m.

As of early Sunday morning, $1.2 million had been raised for the Dempsey Center, according to officials. That number is expected to rise before the end of the Challenge Sunday afternoon.

To Patrick Dempsey, such community support — in terms of participation and fundraising — proves the Dempsey Center is necessary.

“Now we’re 11 years in, and more and more people have come through (the center), fortunately or unfortunately. They’ve gotten the support, and it’s our mission to make sure that we reach as many people in the state of Maine as possible,” he said.

