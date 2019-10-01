TOPSHAM — A Topsham police officer was injured Saturday when he was allegedly assaulted while helping a person lying on the ground along Route 196.

Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office charged 22-year-old Dane Secor with assault on an officer, criminal threatening and refusing to submit to arrest or detention. All are Class D misdemeanors punishable by up to 364 days incarceration and a $2,000 fine.

Secor was supposed to be holding a “store closing” sign, but appeared to be passed out on the side of the road, Topsham Police Chief Christopher Lewis stated in an email.

Officer Lucas Shirland attempted to help Secor, who Lewis said appeared to be under the influence.

“The person began to run and Officer Shirland had to take the subject into custody,” he said. “This person became extremely violent toward EMS personnel as well as Officer Shirland.”

Lewis wrote that Secor threatened to headbutt the first responders, “as well as spit and bite.”

Secor then allegedly lunged at Shirland, who took Secor to the ground, leading to the injury.

Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry confirmed Shirland suffered a shoulder injury and was taken to a hospital. The sheriff’s office responded and took over the arrest.

Secor was taken to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset and is scheduled to appear in West Bath District Court on Nov. 12, according to Chief Deputy Brett Strout with the sheriff’s office. He had no additional information on Monday.

[email protected]