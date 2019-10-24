HALLOWELL — Cox Memorial United Methodist Church will host a series of three Friday night movies free to the public during November at the church at at 29 Middle St.

Each film will be shown at 6 p.m. in the church’s Fellowship Hall with free refreshments and a brief discussion will follow each of the films.

The series will begin on Friday, Nov. 1, with “Defending Your Life,” starring Meryl Streep and Albert Brooks. The second film, “Interstellar” starring Matthew McConaughey, will be shown on Friday, Nov. 8. The third film in the series, “The Straight Story” starring Richard Farnsworth, will be shown on Friday, Nov. 15.

The films have been licensed for public viewing through Swank Motion Pictures Inc.

Themes from each of the movies will become the focus of the sermon on the following Sunday.

For more information about the series and the individual films, visit coxmemorialumc.360unite.com.

