Schlumpf USA, a Windham manufacturer of machinery components and specialized material-handling equipment, has been sold to Double E Co. of West Bridgewater, Massachusetts. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
According to a news release announcing the sale, Schlumpf’s engineering and manufacturing facility, which employs 21, will remain in Windham and will expand. Previous owner Chris van Haasteren will remain with the company during the transition period.
Double E supplies products for the paper, film, foil, nonwovens and composites industries. It has 300 employees, and manufacturing operations in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Wisconsin and Italy.
