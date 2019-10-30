University of New England dental students will offer free dental care Friday to people who cannot afford treatment and don’t have insurance.

Dental students will provide teeth cleanings, fillings and extractions under the supervision of faculty members. The university is partnering with the Maine Dental Association for the event as part of the 11th annual Dentists Who Care for ME.

“It’s a humbling experience for all the student providers,” said Kimberly Souland, the College of Dental Medicine’s assistant director of clinical affairs. “When they give treatment to those in need and then see how grateful the patients are, it’s a great experience for them.”

Free care will be offered from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at UNE’s Oral Health Center at 750 Stevens Ave. in Portland. Treatment is provided on a first-come, first-serve basis and people are encourage to arrive early because slots fill quickly.

Other dental offices offering free care as part of Dentists Who Care for ME include Gentle Dental in Biddeford, Seasons of Smiles in Camden, Gentle Family Dentistry in Augusta, Dunstan Dental Center in Scarborough, Palmer & Krause in South Portland and Topsham Dental Arts. A complete list with times and addresses is available at medental.org.

