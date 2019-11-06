As eighth-graders, we went to the Cole Land Transportation Museum. We interviewed veterans — and I’m glad we got the chance to speak in person with them. 

We also should listen to the oral histories of veterans since many are old and they will not be here much longer. We need to pass their stories on so kids will know their sacrifices to understand what happened in the past, not just what the history books said but what the people living the history remembered.   

Cedric Bucknam 

Grade 8

