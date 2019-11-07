I am writing this letter about our veterans. They deserve respect and to be thanked for what they have done.

Some people don’t acknowledge the veterans. They should. Even when veterans are not in their uniforms, they should be acknowledged. When I see a veteran, I thank them for their service. When you say, “Thank you for your service,” it makes the veteran feel proud about fighting for our country and makes them happy. It’s just an act of kindness and an act of respect.

I went to the Cole Transportation Museum and interviewed a Navy veteran named Lyle W. Grindale. He made me realize how much we owe our veterans. I feel like people should do more to acknowledge the veterans’ service and make their day.

Ava Smith

Grade 8

