I read Rep. Jared Golden’s reply to opposition to the impeachment of President Donald Trump. The so-called “whistleblower” excuse is lame at best.

Golden should get a wake-up call from the elderly community in Maine as to where we stand on his non-functional performance in the Congress. We are under financial stress here and Golden offers no leadership to help.

Good legislation has been ignored by the House of Representatives in order to follow this sham folly of an impeachment.

If Golden cannot focus on Maine and the 2nd District that he was elected to represent then the ire of voters like me will see to it that he replaced.

Lawrence Everett

West Paris

