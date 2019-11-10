I read Rep. Jared Golden’s reply to opposition to the impeachment of President Donald Trump. The so-called “whistleblower” excuse is lame at best.
Golden should get a wake-up call from the elderly community in Maine as to where we stand on his non-functional performance in the Congress. We are under financial stress here and Golden offers no leadership to help.
Good legislation has been ignored by the House of Representatives in order to follow this sham folly of an impeachment.
If Golden cannot focus on Maine and the 2nd District that he was elected to represent then the ire of voters like me will see to it that he replaced.
Lawrence Everett
West Paris
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation & World
Scores of aging dams could endanger thousands of Americans
-
New England
Dozens of New England dams pose safety risks, need repairs
-
Editorials
Our View: Ocean wind power back on track in Maine
-
Outdoors
Birding: Rare sightings occur even at this time of year
-
Letters to the Editor
Trump uses ‘socialists’ to distract from incompetence
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.