DALLAS — A rare near-mint condition copy of the first Marvel Comics comic book has sold at auction in Dallas for $1.26 million.
Heritage Auctions said the Marvel Comics No. 1 from 1939 sold Thursday. Heritage said the buyer wished to remain anonymous.
Ed Jaster, senior vice president at Heritage, called it “a historic copy of a historic comic book.” The issue features the first appearances of characters such as the Human Torch, Ka-Zar, Angel and the Sub-Mariner.
Heritage said the comic book was first purchased at a newsstand by a Uniontown, Pennsylvania, mail carrier who made a practice of buying the first issue of comic books and magazines. Jaster said that, since then, the issue has only changed owners a handful of times.
