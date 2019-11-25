SANFORD — A municipal worker died in Sanford on Monday afternoon after he was apparently run over by his own truck, the fire chief said.

Fire Chief Steve Benotti said rescue workers were called to Main Street near the Springvale courthouse early Monday afternoon. Springvale is part of Sanford.

“It appears he was run over by his own truck,” Benotti said. “He was outside the motor vehicle.”

The worker has not been identified. Benotti described the vehicle as a utility truck, but he declined to be more specific.

Police closed part of Main Street in front of the Springvale district court building and erected a brown canopy tent around the accident scene Monday afternoon. A City of Sanford truck with a bucket lift sat in the roadway next to the tent. The truck was loaded onto a flatbed trailer and removed from the accident site before Main Street was reopened at about 4:30.

It was unclear how the fatality unfolded or if any other city employees were present when the person was struck and killed.

Police on scene referred all questions to the city manager, Steve Buck, and said notification of next of kin was still being made Monday evening. Buck could not immediately be reached.

More information is expected to be released Tuesday, police said.

While the circumstances of the fatal incident are not yet clear, it comes three months after a municipal worker in Portland was struck and killed by his own truck.

Martin Dinh, 46, of South Portland, was finishing his shift emptying municipal trash barrels in downtown Portland on Aug. 20 and had driven his trash truck back to the city’s parking area. About 10 a.m., Dinh got out of the city-owned truck and was then somehow killed by it. His body was discovered hours later.

And two months before that, a foreman was killed in Yarmouth when a coworker backed over him with a street sweeper at a road construction site. Paul D. Haley, 57, of Farmington, was a veteran employee of Reed & Reed, a Woolwich-based construction firm.

