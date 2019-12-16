FARMINGTON — This year’s 20th annual Sugarloaf Charity Summit will kick off with the Climb for a Cure on Friday, Dec. 27.

For a suggested donation of $10, participants can hike about 1 mile up Sugarloaf Mountain to Bullwinkle’s restaurant before descending back down. All proceeds from charity summit events will benefit the Maine Cancer Foundation, the Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center, and the Dempsey Centers, according to a news release from Franklin Memorial Hospital.

Participants can sign up from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Guest Services in the Sugarloaf base lodge the day of the event and meet at the SuperQuad at 4:30 p.m. to snowshoe or skin up Tote Road to Bullwinkle’s, where participants will gather as a group and reenergize with treats and hot beverages before descending back down the mountain.

Participants should bring a headlamp or flashlight and plenty of water.

Limited touring and snowshoe rentals are available at Downhill Supply Company and the Sugarloaf Outdoor Center, respectively.

For more information, visit sugarloafcharitysummit.org.

