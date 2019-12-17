Just enough snow fell Tuesday afternoon to turn roads and streets in southern Maine into a slick mess, but Wednesday promises to be much drier and a better day for travel.

“It didn’t take a lot of snow, but there was just enough to grease up the roads,” said Michael Clair, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Gray.

The storm system that passed through southern New Hampshire and southern Maine Tuesday dropped 2 to 6 inches of snow across the region. A total of 2.2 inches of snow fell at the Portland International Jetport, the National Weather Service said.

The Maine Turnpike Authority reduced the speed limit to 45 mph along the entire stretch of the highway at 10:30 a.m. There were reports of numerous accidents and slideoffs during the day, but none involving serious injuries.

The weather service issued a winter weather advisory Tuesday afternoon warning that the light to moderate band of snow could make for slippery road conditions. That proved to be true as the afternoon and evening commute forced drivers to slow down.

Westbrook police took the opportunity to remind motorists in a Facebook post Tuesday to not be fooled by last weekend’s rainstorm.

“It is still winter here in Maine and this afternoon and tonight Mother Nature is going to remind us of that. It doesn’t look like a big storm, but as always Mother Nature’s timing is impeccable – right smack during the evening commute,” Westbrook police said. “The roads will probably be slippery. Take it slow and leave extra space between the car in front of you.”

Snowfall totals were higher in York County than in greater Portland communities, the National Weather Service said.

Hollis received 3.3 inches of snow, Saco 3 inches, and Kennebunk 2.9 inches. Portland, Cumberland and Falmouth each got 2.2 inches of snow, while Bath in Sagadahoc County got 2 inches.

A few towns enacted overnight parking bans including Lisbon, Saco, Sanford, Scarborough, Falmouth and Yarmouth.

The weather service expected the storm to end around midnight Tuesday with Wednesday’s weather promising to be much milder in Portland with high temperatures reaching into the mid-30s. There will be a chance of snow showers by late afternoon.

