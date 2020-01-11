SKOWHEGAN — Hope’s Place for Grieving Children will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursdays, beginning Jan. 23, at 165 Madison Ave.
The program will run for six weeks.
The mission of Hope’s Place is to provide a safe supportive environment for grieving children, teens and families through peer support groups. This program serves youth ages 3-18 and their parents or caregivers.
Families who have experienced the death of a loved one are encouraged to contact Jillian Roy at 873-3615, ext. 19, or [email protected] or Amy Cunningham at 474-7775 or [email protected] for additional information or to arrange a pre-group interview.
