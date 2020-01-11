LEWISTON — Three people were arrested Saturday following an apparent early morning standoff that drew a large contingent of local and State Police to an apartment building on Walnut Street, according to Lt. David St. Pierre of the Lewiston Police Department.

St. Pierre said that Benjamin Alan Brown, 28, of East Boston, Massachusetts was charged with Class C reckless conduct with a firearm, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Shantel P. Chisholm Lewiston Police Department Benjamin Alan Brown Lewiston Police Department Elisha Felix Rios Lewiston Police Department

Elisha Felix Rios, 19, of Jersey City, New Jersey, was treated at Central Maine Medical Center for a gunshot wound to the leg that was not life-threatening, and was arrested after being released from the hospital.

St. Pierre said that Rios was placed under arrest on a probation hold from a gun-related conviction.

Shantel P. Chisholm, 25, of Lewiston but formerly of Jersey City, was charged with violating conditions of release, a misdemeanor crime punishable by up to six months in jail.

Bystanders and a television news report indicated two people were seen being led from an apartment building at or near 21 Walnut St. early in the morning after police surrounded 21 Walnut St. at about 3 a.m.

“Several calls reporting gunshots and fighting were received beginning just minutes before 3 a.m. this morning. Officers immediately responded to learn some of those involved had fled into an apartment building at 21 Walnut St., and (police) surrounded the building,” according to a Lewiston police statement at 9 a.m.

A State Police tactical team also responded to the location.

At about 8:45 a.m., several residents standing outside said they had been evacuated from their apartments, but other residents in apartments in the area could be seen through their windows and were clearly staying in their apartments.

Bystanders Saturday morning said gunshots were heard at about 3 a.m. and said two people were later seen being led out of an apartment building by police and placed in handcuffs.

At 8:30 a.m., police were using a loudspeaker to order residents on the second floor of the apartment building at 21 Walnut St. to come out of the building.

At that time, police were urging the public to seek an alternative route and to stay clear of the area. A section of Walnut Street was closed to traffic between Blake and Pierce streets.

Without incident, by 11 a.m. most police had left the area, with several officers remaining as the investigation continued into the incident.

St. Pierre said that after “the execution of search warrants,” police recovered “four handguns, numerous shell casings, over 50 grams of heroin, $1,000 in suspected drug proceeds, and various related evidence” from the scene.

The investigation will continue into Sunday, St. Pierre said, with more arrests and charges possible.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: