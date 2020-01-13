Hearts On Ice

5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday. Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, $35 in advance, $40 at the door. heartsonice.heart.org

The American Heart Association of Maine cordially invites you to a wonderful early evening gala packed with live and silent auctions, cocktails, guest speakers and education about heart disease and stroke in women. The annual Go Red for Women event will be a spirited affair, and your ticket includes one drink coupon along with hearty appetizers. Live auction items include a Peaks Island vacation package, Red Sox tickets and jewelry from Springer’s Jewelers, while the silent auction list features a Sebasco Resort getaway, Allagash gift crate, spa packages, concert tickets and much more.

‘Popcorn Falls’

7 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. Wednesday. Through Feb. 2. St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland $25, $32. goodtheater.com

“Popcorn Falls,” written by James Hindman, made quite a splash last season off-Broadway and has been described as a hilarious blend of “Waiting for Guffman” and “Greater Tuna.” Popcorn Falls is a small town in bankruptcy, thanks to a neighboring town that thinks it should become a sewage treatment plant. They fight back in a theatrical, faith-in-humanity-affirming way, with two actors portraying 21 characters in a production that is anything but corny.

Tap Tap Jazz

1 and 4 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Jan. 24, 1 and 4 p.m. Jan 25. Maine State Ballet Lopez Theater, 348 Route 1, Falmouth, $15 to $20. mainestateballet.org

Put some spring into your step by catching a performance of Broadway-style song and dance numbers from the Maine State Ballet. Tap Tap Jazz is an annual show featuring several professional company members along with upper-level tap and jazz dancers from the ballet school. The choreography will dazzle you in a show suited for the entire family.

Smells Like the ’90s

8 p.m. Saturday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $10 in advance, $15 day of show, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

We don’t want to shock anyone, but 1990 was 30 years ago! Do you miss the ’90s, especially when it comes to music? Revisit the glory days of grunge by hitting Smells Like the ’90s at Portland House of Music, where you’ll hear performances by three tribute bands. Yellow Ledvedder will slather you with Pearl Jam, The Stone Temple Posers will hit you with Stone Temple Pilots tunes, and Priceless Advice will entertain you with their homage to Nirvana. It’s time to bust out those ripped jeans, flannel shirts, thrift shop cardigans and clunky black boots. When you get inside, take a whiff, because it just might smell like teen spirit.

