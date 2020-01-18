On Jan. 8, 158 students from Mid-Maine Technical Center in Waterville competed in the local Skills Championships.

The Skills Championships included 25 individual competitions in technical and leadership skills. Sixty business and industry representatives from the greater Waterville area served as judges.

The gold medalist in each competition has qualified to represent Mid-Maine Technical Center at the State SkillsUSA Championships on March 19 and 20 in Bangor.

Participating students are home schooled, or from Lawrence, Messalonskee, Temple Academy, Waterville Senior and Winslow high schools.

The following students placed at the event.

Automotive Service Technology: Gold, Caleb Welsh, WHS; silver, Wyatt Hood, WHS; and bronze, Austin Arsenault, MHS.

Automotive Tool ID: Gold, Austin Arsenault, MHS; silver, Wyatt Hood, WHS; and bronze, Tristin Witham, MHS.

Cabinetmaking: Gold, Jayden Gurney, MHS; silver, Jared Sioch, WHS; and bronze, Hunter Roy, LHS.

Carpentry: Gold, Ben Bickford, LHS; silver, Alysia Wilson, WSHS; and bronze, Trevor Pelotte, WSHSe.

Commercial Baking: Gold, Britney Dore, home schooled; silver, Addison Littlefield, MHS; and bronze, Kiki Adoux, Temple.

Criminal Justice: Gold, Jeremiah Christiansen, LHS; silver, Alexandreia Paine, MHS; and bronze, Antonio Juliano, LHS.

Culinary Arts: Gold, Lucas Jolin, MHS; silver, Nick Sweeny,WHS; and bronze, Gregor Keimel, MHS.

Digital Cinema: Gold, Naveah Schuchardt and Kylee Hamm, WHS/WSHS.

Digital Photography: Gold, Jessey Cloutier, WHS; silver, Kaelyn Lakey, WHS; and bronze, Kylee Hamm, WSHS.

EMT Basic: Gold, Kelsey Cloutier and Emily McKenna, WSHS/LHS; silver, Levi Ficalora-Rose and Tyler LeClair, both LHS; and bronze, Alfred Cochrane and Savannah Lloyd, LHS/WSHS.

Firefighting: Gold, Dylan Hardenburg, LHS; silver, Colby Brann, LHS; and bronze, Jayden Stephenson, LHS.

Information Technology: Gold, Josh Hutchins, home school; silver, Adam Jackman, MHS; and bronze, Thomas Gamache, WHS.

Job Interview: Gold, Dylan Hardenburg, LHS; silver, Haley Trahan, LHS; and bronze, Ethan Burton, MHS.

Job Skill Demonstration: Gold, Colby Brann, LHS; silver, Benjamin Menchen, LHS; and bronze, Dylan Hardenburg, LHS.

Medical Math: Gold, Haley Traha,n LHS; silver, Lindsey Sirois, MHS; and bronze, Olivia Saucier, MHS.

Medical Terminology: Gold, Alexis Porter, WHS; silver, Lindsey Sirois, MHS; and bronze, Kristen Dexter, MHS.

Mobile Robotics: Gold, Micah Dickson and Jacob Hutchins, WHS/home school; and silver, Gavin Haines and Kody King, both MHS.

Nurse Assisting: Gold, Alexis Porter, WHS; silver, Haley Trahan, LHS; and bronze, Madalyn Phillips, WHS.

Outdoor Leadership: Gold ,Wyatt Belmont, LHS; silver, Kayla Estes, LHS; and bronze, Tyler Harris, LHS.

Precision Machining Technology: Gold, Landon Hotham, WHS; silver, Wesley O’Neal, WHS; and bronze, Isaiah Gidney, WHS.

Preschool Teaching Assistant: Gold, Eliza Towle, MHS; silver, Jayden Lenfestey, MHS; and bronze, Kasandra French, WHS.

Related Technical Math: Gold, Colby Genest, WHS; silver, Alex Demers, WHS; and bronze, Jeremiah Christiansen, LHS.

Residential Wiring: Gold, Isaiah Shuman, LHS; silver, Braden Rayborn, WHS; and bronze, Elijah Roberge, MHS.

Television (video) Production: Gold, Kaelyn Lakey and Jenna Rodrigue, WHS; silver, Andre Jackson and Kaleb Thomas, LHS/WHS; and bronze, Evan Crayton and Luke Kramer, WHS/home school.

Urban Search and Rescue: Gold, Gabriel Moumouris and Gage Vaughan, both WHS.

