Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia has suffered a “significant setback with his left knee,” both Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe and ESPN’s Joon Lee reported Tuesday.

Pedroia appeared in only nine major league games over the past two seasons because of three knee surgeries. He admitted he might never play baseball again during a press conference at Fenway Park on May 27. But he and the Red Sox seemed more optimistic in November. Chaim Bloom, the team’s chief of baseball operations, said on Nov. 11, “Every indication I’ve gotten is he’s feeling good and intending on playing.”

Quality of life still remained his “main goal,” Pedroia told WEEI’s Rob Bradford that same week. He was working out, taking a “we’ll see” approach to a comeback and stressed the importance of building up his quad and calf strength.

Pedroia initially underwent a cartilage restoration procedure Oct. 25, 2017. He also had scar tissue removed during an arthroscopic surgery in late July 2018. He then had a joint preservation procedure on his knee in early August 2019.

Last spring Dustin Pedroia played six injury-rehab games with the Portland Sea Dogs as he tried to comeback from the second surgery on his left knee. He also played six games for the Red Sox before the team shut him down for the season.

“His availability for at least spring training is questionable. Pedroia is discussing his options with his family, agents, and the Sox,” Abraham tweeted Tuesday.

