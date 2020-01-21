FARMINGTON — University of Maine at Farmington officials terminated a part-time faculty member in music after reviewing allegations he sexually abused a minor student at a school in New York City in the 1990s.

A statement from the college Tuesday afternoon said UMF President Edward Serna earlier Tuesday announced the termination of Bruce McInnes, 83. The statement said the university learned of the allegations in the fall, immediately placed McInnes on administrative leave and launched a review. The result, the statement said, was termination of his employment on Jan. 10.

McInnes joined the UMF faculty in 2006. The statement said the university was “not aware of any local allegations of abuse during his employment or time in the Farmington region.”

“We must take allegations of sexual abuse seriously, act swiftly to address risks to our community, and communicate openly to create awareness and connect people to the resources we have available to support victims of abuse,” Serna said in the statement. “We encourage anyone who needs support or has information to share to speak with our trained support staff.”

In his statement, Serna said “Our examination included a review of a claim filed in the Supreme Court of the State of New York on Nov. 20, 2019, against the Grace Church of New York, the Grace Church School, and the Episcopal Diocese of New York. In that legal filing, the plaintiff names Mr. McInnes as his abuser.

“The University concluded its review by formally terminating Mr. McInnes’ contract on Jan. 10 and forbidding his employment throughout the University of Maine System,” Serna said.

He said that although the investigation by New York officials is ongoing and that the university knows of no concerns about McInnis while in Farmington, “nevertheless, the seriousness of the allegations and the findings of our review required that the university act to address an unacceptable risk.

“We have coordinated closely with the Old South Church of Farmington, where Mr. McInnes was choir director until October 2019, and have committed to acting with transparency to ensure members of our campus and the extended community are apprised and have the support they need.”

