WORCESTER, Mass. — Caleb Labrie, of Greene, has been named to the 2019 fall semester dean’s list at Becker College.
Labrie is pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, Management Concentration.
The dean’s list recognizes all full-time students whose term grade point average is 3.50 or higher with no grade below a B- and no incomplete or withdrawal/failing grades.
