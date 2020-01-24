Mike Bloomberg, a former New York City mayor seeking the Democratic nomination for president, will be campaigning in Maine on Monday, making stops in Portland and Scarborough.

Bloomberg will be joined by former Maine congressman Michael Michaud, who endorsed the former mayor this week.

“With so many issues facing Maine and the country, from the climate crisis, to opioid addiction, and ensuring our veterans have economic security, we can no longer afford to waste time with partisan bickering,” Michaud said in a statement. “We need someone who can lead from a set of shared values and bold ideas. It’s what Mike did as a businessman, as mayor of New York, and it’s what he’ll do as president.”

Bloomberg is a late entrant into the presidential race, so he will not be on the ballot in the first two states, Iowa and New Hampshire, and he has so far not qualified for any of the Democratic debates. The Maine primary is March 3.

On his first stop, he will have coffee in Portland with local leaders on Monday afternoon at a to-be-announced location. The second stop will be in Scarborough, where Bloomberg will open a field office at 360 U.S. Route 1.

The public is invited to the opening of the field office. Doors will open at 3:45 p.m., and the event will begin at 4:15 p.m.

