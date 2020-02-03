DURHAM, N.H. — The following local students were named to the 2019 fall semester dean’s list at University of New Hampshire.

Rylee Saunders, of Jay, earned honors majoring in Biomedical Science: Medical Laboratory Science;

Alexander Bunnell, of Wilton, earned high honors majoring in Business Administration: Marketing;

Matthew Murray, of Augusta, earned highest honors majoring in Business Administration: Finance;

Nathalie St. Pierre, of Readfield, earned high honors and majoring in Business Administration: Finance;

Olivia Audet, of Winthrop, earned highest honors and majoring in Recreation Management Policy: Therapeutic Recreation;

Nora Conrad, of Winthrop, earned highest honors and majoring in Homeland Security;

Cody Short, of Benton, earned highest honors and majoring in Bachelor of Music in Music Education;

Kassandra Lewis, of Fairfield, earned honors and majoring in Social Work;

Abigail LaRochelle, of Fairfield, earned highest honors and majoring in Occupational Therapy;

Carly LaRochelle, of Fairfield, earned high honors and majoring in Occupational Therapy;

Sierra Hoes, of Industry, earned highest honors and majoring in Biochemistry, Molecular and Cellular Biology;

Emma Kearing, of Carrabassett Valley, earned high honors and majoring in Business Administration;

Elijah Caret, of Oakland, earned highest honors and majoring in Computer Science;

Jessica Hosea, of Oakland, earned highest honors and majoring in Neuroscience & Behavior;

Hannah Duperry, of Oakland, earned highest honors and majoring in Neuroscience & Behavior; and

Taylor Cassiani, of Skowhegan, earned highest honors and majoring in Linguistics.

Students named to the dean’s list at the University have earned recognition through their superior scholastic performance during a semester enrolled in a full-time course load (12 or more graded credits). Highest honors are awarded to students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.85 or better out of a possible 4.0. Students with a 3.65 to 3.84 average are awarded high honors and students whose grade point average is 3.5 through 3.64 are awarded honors.

