DURHAM, N.H. — The following local students were named to the 2019 fall semester dean’s list at University of New Hampshire.
Rylee Saunders, of Jay, earned honors majoring in Biomedical Science: Medical Laboratory Science;
Alexander Bunnell, of Wilton, earned high honors majoring in Business Administration: Marketing;
Matthew Murray, of Augusta, earned highest honors majoring in Business Administration: Finance;
Nathalie St. Pierre, of Readfield, earned high honors and majoring in Business Administration: Finance;
Olivia Audet, of Winthrop, earned highest honors and majoring in Recreation Management Policy: Therapeutic Recreation;
Nora Conrad, of Winthrop, earned highest honors and majoring in Homeland Security;
Cody Short, of Benton, earned highest honors and majoring in Bachelor of Music in Music Education;
Kassandra Lewis, of Fairfield, earned honors and majoring in Social Work;
Abigail LaRochelle, of Fairfield, earned highest honors and majoring in Occupational Therapy;
Carly LaRochelle, of Fairfield, earned high honors and majoring in Occupational Therapy;
Sierra Hoes, of Industry, earned highest honors and majoring in Biochemistry, Molecular and Cellular Biology;
Emma Kearing, of Carrabassett Valley, earned high honors and majoring in Business Administration;
Elijah Caret, of Oakland, earned highest honors and majoring in Computer Science;
Jessica Hosea, of Oakland, earned highest honors and majoring in Neuroscience & Behavior;
Hannah Duperry, of Oakland, earned highest honors and majoring in Neuroscience & Behavior; and
Taylor Cassiani, of Skowhegan, earned highest honors and majoring in Linguistics.
Students named to the dean’s list at the University have earned recognition through their superior scholastic performance during a semester enrolled in a full-time course load (12 or more graded credits). Highest honors are awarded to students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.85 or better out of a possible 4.0. Students with a 3.65 to 3.84 average are awarded high honors and students whose grade point average is 3.5 through 3.64 are awarded honors.
