Maine digital antenna users will have to rescan their TVs on March 11 to continue watching WPXT, also known as Maine’s CW. Rescanning is when a TV finds all of the available channels in an area.

The Federal Communications Commission recently held an auction of broadcast airwaves to provide more channels for wireless internet broadband services. As a result, the FCC is requiring WPXT and nearly 1,000 other stations nationwide to move to new frequencies, the TV station said Tuesday in a news release.

“Our goal is to make this transition as easy as possible on our viewers to ensure they can keep watching the programs they love, such as The Flash, Riverdale, All American and others,” the release said. “If they haven’t rescanned their TVs recently, they may discover TV channels they didn’t even know they were missing.”

The channel on which WPXT programming appears, Channel 51, will not change. The frequency change will occur “behind the scenes” and will not be apparent to viewers, WPXT said.

Those who watch WPXT through a cable or satellite service will not need to rescan, as their service provider will do it for them, the station said.

