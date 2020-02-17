BRUNSWICK — Liz Croston was ecstatic when her sister unveiled her housewarming gift seven years ago, two custom-made concrete elephants that had sat on pedestals near her front door.

But on Wednesday, Croston discovered that one of the 150-pound elephants was gone. There were only footprints left behind in the snow near where the elephant once stood.

Her immediate neighbors weren’t home and no one saw what happened to the sculpture. Croston said the elephant was taken sometime between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday. The mail carrier dropped a $100 package just after 2 p.m. that the thieves left untouched in the doorway.

“I was hysterical,” Croston said. She ran into the house to look for it, thinking that someone was playing a prank, before calling police. “It’s totally heartbreaking.”

Croston loves elephants. Elephant figures line her desk at work and stand guard at her home.

“They’re beautiful,” she said. “The wisdom, the luck. It’s the strength. I feel like they’re the whole package and I wanted good luck guarding my front door, their trunks up.”

Croston’s home on Emanuel Drive is known as the “elephant house.” Kids come trick-or-treating on Halloween and like to have their pictures taken by the elephants. She’s put up flyers around town asking if anyone has seen the elephant. Her Facebook post about the stolen elephant has resulted in about 1,000 shares from people as far away as in Newfoundland.

Croston said her neighborhood has never had problems with theft, but now she’s afraid to leave her house lest someone steal the other concrete elephant.

She even checked at the local pawnshop. Given its hefty weight, she guesses it took at least two people to move it.

“I have literally not gotten one hit at all,” she said. “It’s totally mind-boggling.”

Brunswick police also posted a photo of the stolen elephant on its Facebook page and ask anyone with information regarding its whereabouts to contact Officer Whitney Burns at (207) 721-4319 or [email protected]

Croston said she can be reached by email at [email protected] She’ll go get the elephant, or whoever has it can leave it in her driveway.

“Just bring it back,” she said.

