Emergency response crews in York County had to take precautions after a driver from Louisiana crashed into a utility pole on Hill Road in Arundel Sunday afternoon.

When deputies and members of Arundel’s Fire and Rescue department arrived at the crash scene, around 3:15 p.m., they saw that a sport utility vehicle had become entangled in live electrical wires. A utility pole landed on the roof of the vehicle. Crews closed the road and contacted Central Maine Power company before attempting to remove the driver.

After the electrical power had been turned off, crews removed 47-year-old Lynn Pomerleau of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, from her 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The road had to be shut down for several hours.

Sheriff William L. King in a news release said deputies arrested Pomerleau and charged her with operating under the influence.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: