AUGUSTA — Two men have been indicted in separate cases on multiples charges they possessed sexually explicit materials involving children younger than 12 years old.

A Kennebec County grand jury has indicted Brian P. Moreau, 52, of Augusta on eight counts related to sexually explicit materials, and Colin T. Curtis, 31, of Camden on 10 counts.

According to the indictment, Curtis allegedly transported, exhibited, purchased, processed, possessed or accessed images or material he knew or should have known depicted someone engaging in sexually explicit conduct. Curtis is accused of having committed the crimes in Augusta.

Six of the counts alleged a child younger than 12 years old was involved, while the other four counts allege the victim in those instances was younger than 16 years old.

Moreau’s charges allege the same crime, with all eight alleged to have occurred Sept. 30, 2019, in Augusta, with seven of the charges involving a victim younger than 12, and one involving a victim younger than 16.

An indictment is not a determination of guilt, but it indicates that there is enough evidence to proceed with formal charges and a trial.

Also indicted by the grand jury last week:

• Norman Arnott, 65, of Sidney, theft by unauthorized taking, Oct. 28, 2019, in Augusta.

• Gerard Jacob Bechard IV, 20, of Sidney, aggravated assault and violation of condition of release, Dec. 22, 2019, in Sidney.

• Ryan D. Bezio, 27, of Augusta, domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and criminal mischief, Jan. 5 in Augusta.

• Benjamin A. Bourassa, 36, of Waterville, operating after revocation and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, Oct. 17, 2019, in Waterville.

• Daniel M. Cooley, 33, of Vassalboro, robbery and stealing drugs, Nov. 20, 2019, in Augusta.

• Joshua S. Crawford, 31, of Waterville, assault, Oct. 21, 2019, in Waterville.

• Tracy Dorweiler, 52, of Augusta, forgery and theft by unauthorized taking Aug. 24, 2019, misuse of identification and theft by unauthorized taking, on or between August 9 and Sept. 5, 2019, and forgery and theft by unauthorized taking, Aug. 31, 2019, in Augusta.

• Anthony J. Englesbobb, 33, of Brooklyn, N.Y., aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, cocaine base, aggravated unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs, cocaine, two counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and criminal forfeiture, Sept. 28, 2019, in Winslow.

• Renee D. Erickson, 32, of Hallowell, aggravated assault, Dec. 4, 2019, in Hallowell.

• Jeremy J. Fagre, 43, of West Gardiner, domestic violence assault, Dec. 25, 2019, in West Gardiner.

• Sherry Ann Googe, 63, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking, Oct. 21, 2019, in Augusta.

• Mark I . Gessner, 55, of Augusta, escape, Oct. 21, 2018, in Augusta.

• Dominique O. Harrington, 26, of Augusta, two counts of domestic violence assault, Nov. 4, and Nov. 1, 2019.

• Donald Oullette, 52, of Pittston, aggravated assault, Jan. 7, in Pittston.

• John A. Rubenstein, 73, of Manchester, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, a motorboat propellor, criminal mischief, reckless operation of a watercraft, operating a watercraft to endanger, and operating a watercraft at greater than reasonable and prudent speed, Aug. 12, 2019, in Manchester.

• Nicholas A. Sapiel, 24, of Winslow, burglary and theft by unauthorized taking, Sept. 29, 2019, in Vassalboro, and theft by unauthorized taking, March 25, 2019, in Vassalboro.

• Thirsha Scott, 31, of China, aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs, cocaine base, July 10, 2019, in China, aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs, heroin, aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs, fentanyl powder, unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs, cocaine base, and violation of condition of release, Sept. 27, 2019, in China.

• Shaun M. Ross, 37, of Bangor, trafficking in prison contraband, July 17, 2019, in Augusta.

• Paul Trainor, 42, of Augusta, unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs, cocaine base, July 1, 2019, in Augusta.

• Cinque Witherspoon, 19, of Augusta, unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs, operating with a suspended registration, operating without a license and violation of condition of release, Nov. 22, 2019, in Augusta; unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, cocaine base, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, cocaine, criminal forfeiture and violation of condition of release Dec. 9, 2019.

• James R. Yates, 53, domestic violence assault, two counts of assault and violation of condition of release, Nov. 22, 2019, in Augusta.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: