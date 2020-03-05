AUGUSTA — An Augusta man was arrested Thursday in connection to a robbery on Riverton Street last month.

Dylan McMahon, 23, was arrested on a charge of robbery in connection to a theft that was reported Feb. 26 at 10:30 p.m., according to a release from Augusta Police Chief Jared Mills.

“Upon arrival, Officer Donald Cowles initiated the preliminary investigation and determined that an unknown male suspect had taken the purse from the hands of an unsuspecting female victim,” Mills wrote. “Over the past several days, Detectives Chris Guay and Mike Unterkoefler have worked tirelessly gathering evidence and conducting interviews to determine the identity of the male suspect.”

Mills said Augusta police executed a search warrant at McMahon’s home Thursday and arrested him.

McMahon’s bail was set at $1,000 cash and he was taken to the Kennebec County Correctional Facility.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: