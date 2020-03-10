Online registration for the 2020 TD Beach to Beacon 10K road race will take place this week at beach2beacon.org.

The 23rd edition of the annual race will be held Aug. 1 in Cape Elizabeth.

The general public will be able to register for 4,000 slots starting at 7 a.m. Thursday.

Those hoping to register are advised to set up and log into their accounts before 7 a.m. on those days to speed up their access to the queue. The entry fee for the race is $55 plus applicable fees.

A lottery for the remaining race slots will take place immediately following the close of registration on Thursday and run through March 22, with lottery winners notified beginning March 23.

