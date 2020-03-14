BRISTOL, R.I. — Four local students have been named to the 2019 fall dean’s list at Roger Williams University.

They are: Courtney Caouette, of Greene; Emma Feagin, of Readfield; Michael Oliveira, of Waterville; and Meghan Smith, of Manchester.

Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher are placed on the dean’s list that semester.

