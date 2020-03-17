FARMINGTON — The Franklin County Extension Association will hold its annual meeting from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 9, at St. Joseph Parish Hall, 133 Middle St.

The meeting will feature a showcase of University of Maine Cooperative Extension programs in the county, a benefit fundraising dinner for UMaine Extension Franklin County 4-H, and a community cookie challenge with prizes for the top three entries, according to a news release from the association.

A business meeting will be held from 5:45 to 6 p.m., with the 4-H fundraiser dinner from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Cookie challenge rules: one entry per person; include an index card with the recipe and list of ingredients; and provide 24 cookies on a disposable tray or plate by 5 p.m. Thursday, April 9. The top three entries will be auctioned to the highest bidder. The remaining entries will be part of the 4-H fundraising dinner.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, call 778-4650 or email [email protected].

