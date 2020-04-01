Palaver Strings for Palaver Solo Sessions, a 10-week live-streamed series featuring members of Palaver performing solo, will be held at 7 p.m. every Thursday, April 2 through June 4.
Palaver has always played chamber music in unusual spaces, from impossibly-small living rooms to abandoned warehouses. In these unsettled times, Palaver is committed to using music to create connection through music.
A different Palaver member will share solo music that they love. Tune into Facebook or Instagram, according to a news release from Palaver Strings.
The Portland-based musician-led string ensemble and nonprofit organization founded in 2014. Now in its sixth season, Palaver has established itself as a forward-thinking ensemble whose mission is rooted in community and creative programming.
Equally passionate about education, Palaver has recently launched the Palaver Music Center in Portland, Maine, making high-quality music education accessible to students of all backgrounds.
For more information, visit palaverstrings.org.
.
-
