AUGUSTA – Raymond J. Jacques Sr., 91, died Saturday, April 4, 2020 at the MaineGeneral Rehabilitation and Nursing Care Center at Glenridge following a long illness.

He was born in Augusta on Aug. 11, 1928, a son of the late Alfred J. and Sadie (Meunier) Jacques.

Mr. Jacques attended Augusta schools and was a communicant of St. Augustine Catholic Church.

He had been employed by Bates Mfg., Edwards Division for 35 years. He also had been employed by Carlton Woolen Mills.

Ray had a love for horses and walking in the woods.

Mr. Jacques was predeceased by his wife, Lucienne A. (Brousseau) Jacques; three sons, Raymond, Jr., Wilfred, and Richard Jacques; and his brother, Wilfred Jacques.

He is survived by his daughter, Ann L. Gerald and her husband Greg of Augusta; five grandchildren, Kimberly and her husband Josh, Sarah, Scott, Josh and Travis; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to his “Valley Girls” and MaineGeneral Rehabilitation and Nursing Care Center at Glenridge for the care and compassion they showed to Raymond and the family.

There will be no public visiting hours. A graveside service will be held in the spring in St. Augustine Cemetery, Townsend Rd., Augusta.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME. Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.plummerfh.com

