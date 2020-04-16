The Maine Principals’ Association has approved classification changes for the 2020 season, making sweeping adjustments to both the eight-man and 11-man versions of the sport.

The changes were revealed in a memo released to schools Thursday by MPA Football Committee chair and Massabesic High School Athletic Director Brendan Scully. The memo stated that the committee met earlier in the week to discuss the realignment, and approved bids from teams to drop in class and retain their postseason eligibility.

“The Football Committee met Monday … to review applications for change in football classification,” the memo said. “Six requests were approved and the committee has made the required changes to the classification structure. … The changes made to football classification have the support of both the Classification Committee and the Management Committee and at this time leagues are free to begin scheduling.”

MPA Executive Director Mike Burnham said the changes won’t have to be approved by the MPA general membership as a canceled spring conference gave the Management Committee the authority to make the alterations.

The MPA confirmed the expansion of eight-man football, which will now consist of 26 teams (up from 10) in two divisions. The 12-team large-school division adds Camden Hills, Morse, Lake Region, Mt. Desert Island, Waterville, Spruce Mountain, Cheverus and Mountain Valley.

The 14-team small-school division adds Washington Academy, Mt. View, Maranacook (from the large-school division), Mattanawcook Academy, Orono, Houlton, Dexter, Dirigo and Stearns.

Class D will be a one-division class of nine 11-man teams: Freeport, John Bapst, Poland, Foxcroft Academy, Oak Hill, Lisbon/St. Dom’s, Bucksport, Madison/Carrabec and Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale. Freeport (enrollment 525) and Poland (463) petitioned down from Class C South, and John Bapst (465) came down from Class C North. Except for those three schools, Class D’s enrollment is set at 419 and fewer.

Class A (enrollment 950 and higher) remained the same eight-team group it was last year, while Class B (600-949) will consist of two regions of nine teams each, all of whom played in Class B last year.

Four teams left Class B. Cheverus made the switch to eight-man football, while Gardiner (622 students) and Westbrook (748) asked to move to Class C South, and Hampden Academy (770) requested a move to Class C North.

Class C, with an enrollment range of 420-599, lost seven teams to eight-man and will have a seven-team South division and nine-team North division.

“The Football Committee is recommending representatives from each division meet to discuss scheduling needs and create schedules that support all regions and classes,” the MPA’s memo read.

The new football classes:

CLASS A

Thornton Academy (1,476 enrollment)

Lewiston (1,420)

Bangor (1,202)

Bonny Eagle (1,094)

Oxford Hills (1,021)

Edward Little (998)

Sanford (982)

Scarborough (973)

CLASS B NORTH

Windham (941 enrollment)

Skowhegan (782)

Messalonskee (735)

Brunswick (714)

Falmouth/Greely (710)

Cony (673)

Brewer (672)

Mt. Blue (666)

Lawrence (610)

CLASS B SOUTH

Deering (929 enrollment)

Massabesic (927)

South Portland (898)

Noble (894)

Gorham (819)

Marshwood (784)

Biddeford (764)

Portland (757)

Kennebunk (717)

CLASS C NORTH

Hampden Academy (770 enrollment)

Nokomis (583)

Medomak Valley (559)

Hermon (508)

Belfast (505)

Old Town (503)

Oceanside (474)

Winslow (438)

MCI (433)

CLASS C SOUTH

Westbrook (748 enrollment)

Gardiner (622)

Fryeburg Academy (575)

York (553)

Leavitt (551)

Cape Elizabeth (514)

Wells (422)

CLASS D

Freeport (525 enrollment)

John Bapst (465)

Poland (463)

Foxcroft Academy (415)

Oak Hill (399)

Lisbon/St. Dominic (357)

Bucksport (314)

Madison/Carrabec (299)

Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale (267)

EIGHT-MAN LARGE

Mt. Ararat (709 enrollment)

Camden Hills (693)

Gray-New Gloucester (596)

Morse (583)

Lake Region (535)

MDI (531)

Waterville (516)

Yarmouth (509)

Ellsworth (455)

Spruce Mountain (402)

Cheverus (394)

Mountain Valley (375)

EIGHT-MAN SMALL

Washington Academy (404 enrollment)

Mt. View (374)

Maranacook (361)

Mattanawcook Academy (341)

Orono (338)

Houlton (336)

Sacopee Valley (310)

Dexter (290)

Traip Academy (255)

Old Orchard Beach (243)

Dirigo (219)

Boothbay (199)

Telstar (199)

Stearns (168)

