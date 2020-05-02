AUBURN — Central Maine Community College has announced that it has waived the application fee for fall semester admission. Any student who applies to the college will have the $20 fee automatically waived, according to news release from the college.

Anyone interested in applying for fall admission to the college can do so at cmcc.edu. A high school diploma or completion of a state high school equivalency certificate (GED, HiSET) is required for admission. Additional requirements for certain programs are explained in the admissions section of the website.

The college offers more than 40 career, technical, and transfer programs that prepare students for rewarding careers or transfer to four-year colleges and universities. The college boasts a wide range of services and activities, including residence halls, the Learning Commons, Math and Writing Centers, Mustang Fitness Center, and a new Esports Arena. A fully-lit, turf athletic complex opened last fall.

The fall semester opens Monday, Aug. 31.

For assistance or more information, contact the Office of Admissions directly at [email protected] or 755-5273.

