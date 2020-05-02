A Searsmont woman who had been missing since Tuesday was found Saturday in Lewiston and is safe, Maine State Police spokesman Steve McCausland said.
Jacqueline Reed, 29, of Morrow Road had last been seen on Center Street in Auburn on Tuesday night, and state police asked the public for help in locating her on Saturday.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Maine Crime
Central Maine May 2 police log
-
Elections
A referendum election in November? Trump allies see risks
-
Nation & World
Michigan militia puts armed protest in the spotlight
-
Nation & World
Bobby Lee Verdugo, leader of 1968 LA school walkout, dies
-
Outdoors
Bird-watching takes wing among Americans in lockdown