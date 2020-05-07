AUGUSTA — A city firefighter-paramedic recently tested positive for coronavirus, prompting at least five other staff to be placed in quarantine as a precaution.

The unidentified firefighter had been hospitalized but is now home resting, according to Roger Audette, fire chief and emergency management director for the city.

Five other firefighter-paramedics, who apparently may have had contact with their colleague, have been placed on a 14-day quarantine. The absence of six firefighter-paramedics will not impact the department’s ability to respond to emergencies, Audette said in a statement.

The firefighter who tested positive for coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 illness, is the city’s first one to contract the disease.

Audette said in his statement that “Augusta firefighters have been on the front lines of this crisis from day one.”

“We as a department recognize the seriousness of this development and are committed to doing everything we can to reduce the spread of this virus,” he said.

He said several steps have been taken since the department learned of the positive test results. The North Augusta fire station was immediately closed and cleaned by a private contractor, per Centers for Disease Control guidelines, and an investigation is underway into with whom the positive-tested-firefighter may have had contact.

Officials have determined that a total of three patients had limited contact, who have been identified and are being contacted by the Maine Centers for Disease Control, and additional testing may take place

In addition, all fire department employees have been notified of the positive test; all trucks, which Audette said are already cleaned daily, have been cleaned again. And the department’s medical director and others are working closely with Maine EMS and Maine CDC, he said.

Audette said firefighters understand there is a significant risk to their own health and safety as they work to serve the public during the unprecedented pandemic.

He said firefighter-paramedics at the North Station do not come into contact with any of the other crews at Hartford Station, which is the department’s headquarters, or other smaller stations on Bangor Street or Western Avenue, and that those crews were spread out intentionally to limit employee-to-employee contact.

