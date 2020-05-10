Annora Allen, 4, along with her brother Jax, 9, and mother, Lorelei, covered windows at their home with hand-painted messages that offered hope and encouragement to those coping with coronavirus and isolation. Some of the messages included Keep the Faith, Kindness, Hope and Love. One window was painted in multi-colored panels using washable paint and masking tape. The girl said she likes painting, drawing with chalk, molding Play-doh and making crafts.

Cat Jedi casts a critical eye on viewers of a hand-painted message in the window of Annora Allen’s Waterville home Wednesday. Morning Sentinel photo by Rich Abrahamson Buy this Photo

Cat Jedi casts a critical eye on viewers of a hand-painted message in the window of Annora Allen’s Waterville home Wednesday. Morning Sentinel photo by Rich Abrahamson Buy this Photo

The colored front porch window that young artist Annora Allen, 4, along with her brother Jax, 9, and mother Lorelei painted using washable paint and masking tape at their home in Waterville on Wednesday. Morning Sentinel photo by Rich Abrahamson Buy this Photo

Young artist Annora Allen, 4, poses for her portrait at her Waterville home Wednesday.  Morning Sentinel photo by Rich Abrahamson Buy this Photo

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
cmnews, coronavirus, waterville maine

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles