Annora Allen, 4, along with her brother Jax, 9, and mother, Lorelei, covered windows at their home with hand-painted messages that offered hope and encouragement to those coping with coronavirus and isolation. Some of the messages included Keep the Faith, Kindness, Hope and Love. One window was painted in multi-colored panels using washable paint and masking tape. The girl said she likes painting, drawing with chalk, molding Play-doh and making crafts.
