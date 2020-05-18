The University of Maine at Augusta’s Lewiston Center will hold a Virtual Dental Assisting Program information session from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, May 21, according to a news release from Jim Bradley, director, UMA Lewiston Center.

During the event attendees can learn more about the program where students can complete a Certificate in Dental Assisting in as little as one year or an Associate of Science in Dental Assisting in as little as two years. Both options qualify for federal financial aid. The program is the only accredited dental assisting program in Maine. The program can be completed through a combination of online courses as well as dental labs in Lewiston and externships at dental offices in the students’ local communities.

“While this is a challenging time for many people, it also can provide opportunities to further your education so that you can start a new career or advance in your current one,” said Bradley. “UMA’s Dental Assisting program can be completed in as little as one year and the job prospects for this in-demand profession are great.”

To attend this event, visit uma.edu/virtualdental/.

