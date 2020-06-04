AUGUSTA — A Black Lives Matter protest that could draw hundreds to the streets outside the State House is planned for Sunday.

A Facebook event for the protest shows more than 2,100 respondents either marked as “going” or “interested.” The event page states the protesters will begin at the State House before marching past the Augusta Police Station. There, across the street from the police station, protestors will create “a memorial on the lawn.”

Protestors will then return to the State House and listen to speakers.

The event page also instructs people attending to not obstruct entrances to buildings or traffic, to wear a mask or other covering, wear black attire, and to bring signs and “your voice.”

Co-organizer Jordan Snell, 18, of Gardiner, said Tuesday she and her co-organizer Yasmine Wadleigh would provide a statement about the event, but one was not available by press time Thursday.

“We chose a statement instead because we’ve seen other protests doing statements (and) because we don’t want our words twisted in any way,” she said. “This is going to be positive and we want this to be as peaceful as possible.”

Snell wrote in a Tuesday Facebook post the group was initially going to gather at Capitol Park, but could not obtain a permit to do so.

“We are not gathering at Capitol Park anymore because at the moment we can not obtain any sort of permit during COVID-19,” she wrote. “This is due to the executive order from Governor Mills to only allow 50 people to gather outside, social distancing, and wearing a mask if medically able.”

Snell’s post said the organizers’ goals are “to let the State House hear our pleads for justice in Minnesota and to let the oppressed be heard.”

Across the country, similar groups are protesting the death of George Floyd, a black man, after a white Minneapolis police officer pinned Floyd to the ground and pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly 9 minutes.

In Portland, more than 1,000 people gathered in the city’s streets to to protest institutional racism and violence by police against people of color on Monday. While the protest was largely peaceful, 23 people were arrested for failing to disperse and Urban Outfitters was burglarized that night. Another 1,000 people turned out in Portland Wednesday night, the fifth protest in six days in the city.

Snell, referencing other protests around the country that have seen looting and rioting, said “we don’t want the protestors to be seen as rioters.”

“We’re still very concerned because we don’t want that to happen in anyway,” she said.

Augusta Police Chief Jared Mills said the event’s organizers have been “very responsible in reaching out to us and providing us with information” about the event. He said city police will partner with state police, the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office, Capitol Police and other area departments to provide security at the event.

“We already have all of our partners at the table and we will meet regularly until the event to coordinate a safe execution,” he said.

Sunday’s protest in Augusta is one of two taking place in central Maine that day. A solidarity march also is taking place in Waterville, starting at noon at the concourse.

Mills said he did not feel his department is targeted specifically by Sunday’s protest, saying that he felt the department was involved because “law enforcement is connected throughout the country.”

“Unfortunately, when bad things happen, like they did in Minnesota, we can’t help but be part of that,” he said. “We’re a symbol of law enforcement and we’re in the capital city.”

Mills said he did not “anticipate any unrest” at Sunday’s event, but should any arise the department has planned and trained for those situations. He added that there are “two groups” involved in the protests around the country; those who are organized and peacefully protesting and others who are “totally separate” that participate in looting and rioting.

