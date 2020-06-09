The president of several Portland radio stations is no longer working for the company, the latest of several high-profile changes at the stations over the last few months.

Bob Adams’ “departure” as president and general manager of the Portland Radio Group was prompted by the stations’ need “to take a more defined growth pattern,” according to a memo sent to employees by Saga Communications, the group’s Michigan-based parent company. The memo called Adams “a fine, dedicated, career long broadcaster who all of us like and respect.” He had been in job for more than five years.

Adams could not be reached immediately Tuesday, and the company would not provide more details about the reason for his departure.

In recent months, Portland Radio Group stations have made news for highly-visible firings that upset some listeners. Randi Kirshbaum, an on-air host for WCLZ and WPOR who had been on Portland radio 38 years, was laid off May 18 after she refused to return to work at the company’s South Portland studios because of health concerns related to COVID-19 and a serious lung disease that runs in her family. Kirshbaum, who was also program manager for WCLZ and Coast 93.1, has hired a lawyer, who plans to file a discrimination complaint with the Maine Human Rights Commission and a possible lawsuit.

Ken Altshuler, who was the liberal-leaning co-host of WGAN’s weekday morning news and talk show, was fired March 27 after some 18 years. The move upset listeners because it left the show with only one host, conservative Matt Gagnon, and only one viewpoint. Some listeners were also upset that the show stopped taking callers, which had been a staple of the show for years. WGAN weekend talk show host John McDonald, a well-known Maine humorist and storyteller, was fired from the station in April after 25 years. McDonald, had recently taken time away from the studio partly because of concerns over COVID-19.

Altshuler said at the time he was told his firing was part of financial restructuring at the station, while McDonald said he was given no reason.

Adams had not returned several calls and emails asking for more details of the firings of Altshuler and McDonald, when they happened. When Kirshbaum was laid off, questions about that decision were handled at the corporate level, by Chris Forgy,

senior vice president of operations for Saga in Michigan. Forgy said Saga had the authority to lay off Kirshbaum based on the terms of an agreement – signed by Kirshbaum and sent to the Press Herald – allowing Kirshbaum to work from her Scarborough home temporarily beginning in early April. It was to be re-evalutated every two weeks. Kirshbaum was asked to come back to the studios on the same date other employees were reporting back, Forgy had said.

The Saga memo sent to Portland Radio Group staff Monday was from Forgy and Ed Christian, president and chief executive officer of Saga Communications. The memo, obtained by the Press Herald, is dated Monday and announced Adams’ “departure” effective Monday “with regret.” The only reason given was the need for a “more defined growth pattern” and no other details were provided. It also said Adams’ replacement would be announced in the next few days, and thanked Adams for his “service and committment” to Saga.

Forgy on Tuesday replied to an email asking for more details of Adams’ departure and other recent changes at the group’s stations by saying that Saga never discusses “personal matters” about employees when they depart the company. On the changes at WGAN, Forgy wrote that the company would likely not have any thing additional to say about them.

“It is a heritage brand in Portland and we decided to take it slightly more news focused versus talk focused,” Forgy wrote.

After being laid off, Kirshbaum posted a message on Facebook asking her supporters not to boycott or protest the stations because the Portland Radio Group’s management and staff are “wonderful people” who “had nothing to do with my termination.” On Monday, Kirshbaum referred questions about her situation to her lawyer, David Webbert. Webbert did not return an email and phone call asking for more details as of midday Tuesday.

No contact information could found for Adams Tuesday, though messages were left for him on his Portland Radio Group email address.

The Portland Radio Group includes country stations The Outlaw and WPOR, oldies stations Rewind 100.9 and Pure Oldies 105.5, easy listening station The Bay, adult alternative station WCLZ, adult pop station Coast 93.1 and news station WGAN. Before coming to Portland Radio Group in 2014, Adams had been a general manager at a radio station in Gilford, New Hampshire, from 1993 to 2006, and a vice president and general manager for Cumulus and Citadel stations in the Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, area from 2000 to 2014, according to his LinkedIn profile.

