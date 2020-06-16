FARMINGDALE — Kennebec County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for a 13-year-old boy that was reported missing early Tuesday morning.

Lt. Chris Read said Justin Cole, a 13-year-old with autism who is unable to care for himself, was reported missing around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Cole is five-feet tall and weighs 90 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post that Cole was reported missing after “his caregiver went to check on him.”

He was reportedly last seen at 8 p.m. Monday and it is unknown what time he disappeared from a property in the area of Maine Avenue. A press release from Read around 1 p.m. said the sheriff’s office deployed “a K-9 and several patrol deputies in the area to attempt a search with no success.”

Read said Maine Marine Patrol were assisting with the search, using boats and planes around the Kennebec River near Maine Avenue. Planes were seen circling an area around Maine Avenue around 11 a.m.

Read said foul play was not suspected, and that deputies and assisting agencies would search until all leads were exhausted.

Anyone with information on the matter is asked to call the Augusta Regional Communications Center at (207) 624-7076.

