BRUNSWICK — During on online celebration of Bowdoin College’s class of 2020, held May 23, bachelor of arts degrees were awarded to approximately 473 students from 43 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and 32 other countries and territories, according to a news release from the college.

The local graduates included:

• Anne McKee of Hallowell graduated with a major in environmental studies-history and a minor in Japanese;

• Chase Tomberlin of West Gardiner graduated with a major in performance arts; and

• Tyler Nussinow of Winthrop graduated with a major in neuroscience.

The event was not a replacement for the traditional cap-and-gown Commencement that Bowdoin will hold on campus next May for the class of 2020, but rather the first act, a way to recognize the achievements right now of an extraordinary group.

The program for this year’s celebration of the class of 2020 was put together with ideas and preferences submitted by seniors.

More about Bowdoin College’s Class of 2020 Celebration can be found at Bowdoin celebrates the class of 2020 bowdoin.edu.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: