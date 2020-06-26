Jackie Gordon of Wayne has been named the 2020 Capital Area Technical Center Student of the Year, according to a news release from Stephanie Turgeon, student services coordinator at the center in Augusta.

Gordon is a recent graduate from Maranacook Community High School in Readfield and enrolled in the Law Enforcement Academy program. She exceeds the standards in class for professionalism, a strong work ethic, and integrity. She is a strong participant in hands-on skills, which involves an array of law enforcement subject matters. She always strives to meet her goals and demonstrates exceptional employability skills and displaying strong character traits. She demonstrates leadership abilities while participating in Drill & Ceremony.

Gordon always displays a positive attitude in the classroom and during hands-on practicum. She is always willing to assist and motivate others that may struggle. She was a strong competitor for SkillsUSA at the local level. She demonstrated strong leadership qualities to Industry judges and presented herself in a professional and respectful manner. She has proven herself as a leader among her peers and for the Law Enforcement Academy and is highly respected by her peers, according to the release.

In the community, she regularly volunteers her time at the Kennebec Valley Humane Society, at Lakeside Orchards, at local soup kitchens, and assisted at events with the Augusta Fire Department. She was a captain of the Maranacook field hockey team, has been president of the Maranacook Civil Rights Team, and is the vice president of Leadership Development for the Maranacook chapter of Jobs for Maine’s Graduates.

Her instructor Peter Couture said, “I feel confident that she will continue to succeed in her studies. Jackie is dedicated to her studies and a high honors student. She is very focused and attentive to the curriculum and writes detailed reports. She is a committed student and displays great pride to the Law Enforcement Academy,” according to the release.

After having applied to and been accepted at several post-secondary schools with the intent to major in Criminal Justice, Gordon has decided to attend Thomas College in Waterville, where she will also be a member of the field hockey team.

She is an exceptional example of the highest quality CATC student and the center is proud and lucky to have had her as part of its school community. The center knows that it can count on her coming back to CATC as a law enforcement professional to share her knowledge with future students.

