ITHACA, N.Y. — Jada Boggs of Clinton has graduated from Ithaca College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Theatre Studies.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Community
Jada Boggs graduates from Ithaca College
-
Community
Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce annual auction set for July 2 through July 4
-
Community
The Long & Winding Road to Making Let It Be event set for June 30 via Zoom
-
Community
Kelly Pillsbury new district chairwoman of Kennebec Valley District, BSA
-
Community
Emily Gerencer makes Gustavus Adolphus College dean’s list