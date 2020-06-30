SKOWHEGAN — The Maine School Administrative District 54 board of directors convened Tuesday night for only its second in-person meeting since the coronavirus pandemic closed school facilities.

The meeting began with a brief celebration for board member Mark Bedard, who will step down after six years, and Superintendent Brent Colbry, whose retirement caps a 46-year career in education, including 17 in the district.

“I feel deeply honored and privileged to have worked with Brent,” Assistant Superintendent Jon Moody said. “Thank you, Mr. Colbry.”

Moody will take over as superintendent on Wednesday with former Messalonskee Middle School principal Mark Hatch stepping up as the district’s assistant superintendent.

“I am super excited to be coming on as superintendent, though I didn’t envision the transition to be like this,” he added.

“It’s unheard of in this business for someone to stay for 17 years,” chairperson Lynda Quinn said. “We were lucky enough to have you for that. You will be sorely missed.”

School Administrative District 54 — which serves the towns of Canaan, Cornville, Mercer, Norridgewock, Smithfield and Skowhegan — has been hosting board meetings on Zoom, but opted Tuesday to have board members meet in the Skowhegan Area High School gymnasium. Tables were spread out 6 feet apart with one board member on each end, allowing for proper social distancing.

Moody gave an update on the upcoming school year. As of now, Moody said they are still waiting for guidance from the state but hope to come back to the board July 16 with a first-round of data based on information and concerns from parents. A survey sought parent input on distance learning and their concerns and thoughts about returning to the classroom.

If students return to school facilities in the fall, Moody said several different measures will be implemented, including a focus on sanitizing, minimizing transitions, improving hygiene, limiting interactions and getting students outside. They are looking at ways to mitigate the potential spread of the virus if in-person classes resume, but said that more information would be provided at the next board meeting.

Additionally, Skowhegan Area High School Principal Bruce Mochamer reported on the graduation ceremony held in-person on June 20. He noted students were able to graduate in groups of six, allowing for a series of smaller, more intimate ceremonies.

“Graduation was phenomenal,” Quinn said. “The day was flawless. The best part was that every student’s family got a front row seat. Nothing went wrong, staff was around sanitizing chairs and surfaces and it was a lovely day.”

Mochamer and Quinn both said parents have come to each of them suggesting similar graduations in the future; each group gets 15 minutes in the gymnasium with their family, giving time for two graduates to be on stage at a time, where their name is called, diploma received and tassel turned.

In other business, Colbry said that by the end of June, the district has delivered a total of 441,200 meals to students through the meal delivery program.

He also reminded people to vote on July 14 on the district’s proposed $36.6 million budget, which is down more than $100,000 from the previous fiscal year.

The next board meeting will be held on July 16 at 7 p.m. in the Skowhegan Area High School gymnasium.

