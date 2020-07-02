HAMDEN, Conn. — Annemarie Allen of Windsor, and Jada Choate of Winthrop have been named to the 2020 spring semester dean’s list at Quinnipiac University.

To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 with no grade lower than C. Full-time students must complete at least 14 credits in a semester, with at least 12 credits that have been graded on a letter grade basis to be eligible. Part-time students must complete at least six credits during a semester.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: