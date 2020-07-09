Farmington Falls Fire Company seeks donations for its annual yard sale and chicken barbecue held every July at Philbrick Park in Farmington Falls. Proceeds sponsor the Hawks Majors and Minors baseball teams and maintains Philbrick Park.

To donate or for more information, leave your name, number and message at 778-3156 or  778-2181.

