PORTLAND — Maine’s Catholic schools will open for in-school learning for the 2020-21 school year with a full day schedule, five days a week. A virtual learning option will also be available to families not yet comfortable with sending their children to school.

“Classrooms and facilities have been and continue to be modified to comply with the latest CDC guidelines,” said Marianne Pelletier, superintendent of Maine Catholic Schools. “Additional cleaning supplies will be available and extra staff has been hired to help ensure that our health protocols and processes keep school environments as healthy and safe as possible for students and staff alike.”

The full reopening plan is available at portlanddiocese.org/response-coronavirus. The plan includes a description of how instruction will be maintained, how students and staff will be kept healthy, how communication plans have been enhanced and how flexibility to meet the needs of students and families will be provided. In addition, it answers questions regarding new protocols for common use items and shared areas, physical distancing, screening and symptom checking, and other proper health and hygiene practices.

“The protocols we have in place allow for flexibility as we move forward,” said Pelletier. “We anticipate that the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to impact our schools through the academic year. We are focused on keeping our school communities safe and flourishing, regardless of the level our state is in during the pandemic.”

The schools overseen by the Office of Maine Catholic Schools are St. John’s Catholic School in Brunswick, All Saints School in Bangor, Holy Cross School in South Portland, St. Brigid School in Portland, Saint Dominic Academy in Auburn and Lewiston, St. James School in Biddeford, St. Michael School in Augusta and St. Thomas School in Sanford.

In March, Catholic schools, along with all public schools across Maine, closed their doors due to the pandemic.

For more information, visit mainecatholicschools.com.

