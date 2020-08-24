AUBURN — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported Monday afternoon that four more Marshwood Center residents and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week.
According to Robert Long, communications director of the Maine CDC, the total number of cases at Marshwood since July 20 is 45.
Long said 30 residents and 15 staff members have tested positive.
In late July, the nursing home at 33 Roger St. had about 80 residents and 125 staff members.
An attempt to reach the spokeswoman for Marshwood Center was unsuccessful Monday.
The first case of COVID-19 at Marshwood was reported on July 20. In the weeks since, four Marshwood residents have died and Central Maine Medical Center faced an outbreak that stemmed from a Marshwood resident at the hospital.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Things to Do
Rustic Overtones to be live streamed Aug. 28
-
Community
National Guard keeps healthcare workers safe at Maine Veterans Homes – Augusta
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Aug. 25
-
Opinion
Today’s editorial cartoon
-
Letters to the Editor
Gideon’s attack ads unfair to Collins
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.