AUBURN — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported Monday afternoon that four more Marshwood Center residents and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week.

According to Robert Long, communications director of the Maine CDC, the total number of cases at Marshwood since July 20 is 45.

Long said 30 residents and 15 staff members have tested positive.

In late July, the nursing home at 33 Roger St. had about 80 residents and 125 staff members.

An attempt to reach the spokeswoman for Marshwood Center was unsuccessful Monday.

The first case of COVID-19 at Marshwood was reported on July 20. In the weeks since, four Marshwood residents have died and Central Maine Medical Center faced an outbreak that stemmed from a Marshwood resident at the hospital.

